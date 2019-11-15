Coach adamant Benji Marshall will see out season at Wests Tigers

West Tigers coach Michael Maguire insists rugby league star Benji Marshall is still very much a part of his plans for this season and remains committed to helping the side make the finals for the first time in almost a decade.

Marshall has been linked with Parramatta after the injury to star halfback Mitchell Moses last weekend while – according to a Sydney Morning Herald report – other clubs have had discussions about his services following Maguire’s axing of the Tigers skipper three weeks ago.

The Tigers have since won two of their three matches and last night’s 34-6 defeat of Canterbury was hailed as the 80-minute performance Maguire has been seeking at a club that last qualified for the finals in 2011.

The West Tigers will meet the Panthers at 9:35pm on Saturday and you can catch the action LIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

Other matches on Saturday will see the Titans face the Sharks at 5pm followed by the Warriors and Broncos at 7:30pm.

Meanwhile, on Thursday the Storm host the Roosters at 8:50pm.

On Friday, the Raiders play the Dragons at 8pm and at 9:55pm the Eels meet the Cowboys.

You can watch the Eels/Cowboys clash LIVE on FBC Sports channel.

There will be two games on Sunday with the Sea Eagles playing the Knights at 6:05pm and Bulldogs face the Rabbitohs at 8:30pm.