Changes for Silktails

Changes will be made to the Kaiviti Silktails set-up in the next two seasons.

From next year, the Silktails will launch an academy program for Under 18 players.

These players will be selected following the resumption of the Fiji Secondary School Rugby League competition.

In 2023, the Silktails will enforce an Under-23 format that will compete at the Ron Massey Cup competition in Australia.

Chief Executive Steven Driscoll says, this change will be tested in the coming season.

“For this year only we are going to have a number of eight over-age players but, from 2023, we will have an u23 team only. There’s eight players over the age of 23 that will be selected, our head coach Wes Naiqama has touched base with those players, in and around availability.”

Steve says this will allow them to strengthen their Elite Development Pathway programs.

The Silktails are expected to depart for Australia by late December or early next year.