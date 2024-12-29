Captain Batibasaga scoops top award

Vusu Raiders rugby league captain Ereqe Batibasaga receives his award

Vusu Raiders rugby league captain Ereqe Batibasaga was named Player of the Year at the club’s awards night in Suva last night.

The 26-year-old lock had an outstanding season, leading his Namatakula based team from Nadroga to victories in three major competitions.

He says teamwork played a crucial role in the Raiders’ success, as they consistently demonstrated determination and unity throughout the year.

“The mentality and approach the players brought to training made a significant difference and contributed to a successful year for us. I don’t take credit alone, but one of the major improvements was our fitness level compared to previous years, which enabled us to secure three wins this season.”

Batibasaga says discipline has been a major factor for him, as it ensured the team performed to the best of their ability in every game.

Apart from being the best player, he was also awarded the Best Forward of the year.

He is also one of three players from the club selected for the Fiji Residents team.

Batibasaga led his team to clinch the 2024 Vodafone Cup, the Eastern State Championship and the Fijian Cup 9s.