Camaisala says recall a miracle

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
February 15, 2021 5:30 pm

Twenty-three-year-old Josua Camaisala who was dropped from the Kaiviti Silktails squad during the trials says his recall has been nothing short of a miracle.

The youngster is part of the Kaiviti Silktails team that will feature in the Ron Massey Cup for this season.

He was called up a week before the team departed Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

Camaisala says with little experience in the code, he knew he had to continue working hard.

“When I was dropped from the initial squad, I did not take it as a big deal because I was new but then I received a call to join camp just one week and I could not believe it. Although I had little time to prepare and leave my family I am proud of this achievement”

The Nabukavesi, Namosi lad says he hopes to be an inspiration.

“I am going to set an example as well for the boys back in the village, being given this opportunity is one that I will hold proudly and remember for the rest of my life”

The team is currently in quarantine in Sydney after which the preparation for the Ron Massey Cup competition begins.

