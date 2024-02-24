Broncos take down Sea Eagles in seven-try romp

[Source: NRL]

The Brisbane Broncos have stormed to the top of the Pre-Season Challenge ladder courtesy of a 40-14 win over Manly on Saturday night.

The Broncos racked up seven tries and seven line breaks for a total of 14 points to move level with the Roosters on 28 points but with a better for-and-against tally. The Raiders (15) and Wests Tigers (14) are still to play their matches.

In wet conditions at 4 Pines Park it was Manly who got the ball rolling in the fourth minute when five-eighth Jamie Humphreys laid on a try for Brad Parker on the right edge.

Eight minutes later Humpreys again turned provider when he put Cameron Brown into a hole and the centre found Max Lehmann for Manly’s second try.

The Broncos hit back in the 17th minute when halfback Kurt Falls showed good footwork and strength to score from 10 metres to make it 10-6.

After the Sea Eagles had a try ruled out for obstruction in the 31st minute it was the Broncos who took the lead through a converted try to train-and-trialist Kalolo Saitaua.

On the stroke of half-time the Broncos extended their lead when Josh Patston put in a clever kick for Sione Hopoate, who had the ball illegally kicked out of his hands as he tried to ground it and a penalty try was awarded. Josh Rogers converted for an 18-10 lead.

Just 60 seconds after the break the Broncos struck again when Delouise Hoeter crossed in the right hand corner after Manly had made a mess of the kick-off.