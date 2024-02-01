Big plans for new Silktails General Manager

[Source: Kaiviti Silktails Rugby League Football Club/ Facebook]

Former Sydney Roosters Head of Athletic, Wellbeing and Education, Damon Spooner, has big plans for the Fiji Airways Kaiviti Silktails.

Spooner was confirmed last week as the new Silktails General Manager.

The highly respected figure within the game in Australia and New Zealand hopes to rub on his experience to the Silktails.

Article continues after advertisement

He says he never thought twice about joining the Silktails.



[Source: Kaiviti Silktails Rugby League Football Club/ Facebook]

“I couldn’t turn it down, it was a great opportunity to get on base level with the pathways and it becomes a development club for young Fijians, players and staff then branch out into other organizations in the NRL system and also into rugby union across many platforms.”

Spooner will spearhead a new team off the field and hopes the result will be reflected on the team’s performance.

The New Zealand born will now take control of the day to day running of the Silktails with the clubs Executive Director Stephen Driscoll.

Spooner is no stranger to the Silktails after working closely with players and staff, in particular the late Football Manager Jacquie Shannon and current Head Coach Wes Naiqama when the side was based in Australia.

The Silktails take on West Tigers on March 9th in their first Jersey Flegg match.