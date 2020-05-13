Bati star Montoya out for weeks due to injury

Fiji Bati star Marcelo Montoya will not feature for the Bulldogs in the NRL for the next 8 to12 weeks.

This is after he suffered a hamstring injury at training.

But the Fijian influence will still be there for the Bulldogs with young first-five Brandon Wakeham expected to start in the number six jersey next week against the Sea Eagles.

The NRL has released the predicted team lists for round three which begins next Thursday with Suliasi Vunivalu and Tui Kamikamica looking set to make the Storm’s game-day side.

Elsewhere, former Bati reps Jacob and Daniel Saifiti will run out for the Knights while King Vuniyayawa is highly likely to come off the bench for the Warriors.

Apisai Koroisau and Viliame Kikau should make the starting 13 for the Panthers.

For Saint George Illawarra Dragons, Mikaele Ravalawa will find some challenges starting on the wing but Korbin and Tariq Sims have booked their round three spots along with Brayden Wiliame.

The Eels who are currently on top of the NRL ladder will start round three against the Broncos.

Eels stars Maika Sivo, Waqa Blake, Kane Evans, and former Bati Reagan Campbell-Gillard will surely make the side against the Broncos.