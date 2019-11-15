Home

Rugby League

A third of NRL players face delays with contract talks on hold

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
April 3, 2020 5:15 pm

Around a third of all NRL players will have to wait until July before they can negotiate deals beyond 2020.

There are more than 180 players off contract in the game out of the 500 or so on NRL or development deals.

Beginning from marquee money men like David Fifita, Latrell Mitchell and Anthony Milford to development players and minimum wage earners.

Players would normally be able to negotiate from November 1st in the final year of their deals, however, this also been put on hold by the NRL along with the suspension of competition due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A variety of options have also been considered on when and if games can be resumed.

[Source: nrl.com]

 

