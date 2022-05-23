Road closures expected in Lautoka following Drua match

[File Photo]

Fans in the west who are going to watch the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua and Chiefs game on Saturday in Lautoka will need to properly plan their traveling schedule.

The Fiji Roads Authority has confirmed that sections of roads within Lautoka City area will either be closed, or restricted temporarily, for the duration of the game day activities.

FRA says temporary traffic restrictions will be in place from 6 am till 6 pm on Saturday.

The travelling public and stakeholders are advised to adhere to the traffic management setup.

According to FRA, the Fiji Police Force will be at the detour locations to direct traffic.

The Drua hosts the Chiefs at 3pm on Saturday and over 5000 tickets have been sold.

Tickets are still available at the Lautoka City Council office, selected Jacks of Fiji and Shop and Save Supermarket outlets.