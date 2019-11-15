Rewa upsets Labasa

Rewa has beaten CvC champions Labasa 3-1 in their Vodafone Premier League clash at Subrail Park today.

Powerhouse defender Samuela Kautoga played outstandingly for the side netting in two of their goals.

Kautoga put the Delta Tigers in the lead netting in their first goal well after 20 minutes into the match.

It was not long when Kautoga again delivered the side’s second goal through an impressive pile driver.

Rewa led 2-nil at the breather.

Soon into the second half, Rewa extended their lead through a well taken penalty from Patrick Joseph.

It was Policeman Ratu Apenisa Anare that registered Labasa’s first goal on the score sheet but this was not enough as Rewa maintained the lead securing the win.