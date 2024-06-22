Review approved for FNSC

The cabinet has approved a review of the Fiji National Sports Commission.

The review will be carried out by an independent consultant recruited via competitive process, and the outcome will be brought back to cabinet for its consideration.

The Commission was established by the Fiji National Sports Commission Act 2013 with the aim to enrich the lives and health of Fiji’s citizens by promoting and facilitating physical activity and sports at all levels.

The review of the operations of the Commission after 12 years of its establishment will ascertain its effectiveness.