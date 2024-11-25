Rehaan to continue family darts legacy

Seru Rehaan

A young darts player is eager to continue the family legacy.

12-year-old Seru Rehaan of the Suva Darts Association is back competing just two weeks after burying his mom.

Seru’s dad, Lawrence, used to rule competitions in Suva and Fiji not too long ago.

Late Mereia Ravasiga

Hitting the target may be quite difficult now but Rehaan is determined and confident, he’ll get there one day just like his dad did.

“I feel very happy and it’s a proud moment to play with the guys and now I know how difficult it was for my father to bring trophies home.”

Rehaan’s late mom was also a player and now Seru has more reason to stay in the sport.

Suva Darts Association committee member Salendra Singh is optimistic the young man will surely be a national rep one day.

Meanwhile, many players are vying for a spot on the national side for the upcoming South Pacific Darts Championship next year in Suva.