Record viewership fuels women's sports growth

Women’s sports are experiencing a surge in popularity and is generating Revenue.

Recent data revealed by Senior vice president of Asia-Pacific rights, Dale Levin at the Pacific Media Partnership Conference in Suva suggests explosive growth in viewership, attracting major sponsors and driving up media rights values.

Sponsored revenues in women’s sports has increased by nearly 25%, with overall sponsorship revenue up almost 20%.

The National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) has seen its media rights value multiply by 40, while the Barclays Women’s Super League recently doubled its revenue through a new broadcast deal with Sky and the BBC.

Major media companies like Amazon, Scripps, and ESPN are investing heavily in women’s sports, recognizing its growing potential.

Even in college sports, women’s content is driving significant value.

This increased investment and growing audience are creating a positive cycle, further fueling the growth of women’s sports.

The trend is global, with similar growth patterns emerging in various regions, including Australia and New Zealand.

This boom in both viewership and investment signals a bright future for women’s sports.

