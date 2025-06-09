Record Fiji AFL youth set for elite Brisbane Academy Test

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

Australian Football League Fiji Talent Academy manager Loata Vakausausa says a record number of young Fijian athletes are gearing up for a major exposure opportunity as preparations intensify for upcoming regional and international commitments.

A total of 12 players, including seven girls and five boys, have been selected from the Oceania Cup that was held in December, marking a significant step forward for the programme.

In previous years, Fiji had sent only four athletes, making this year’s intake the largest to date.

The selected players will attend the AFL Talent Academy Camp, where they will test themselves against elite opposition from the Brisbane Lions Academy and Brisbane Suns Academy – a rare and valuable opportunity, according to Vakausausa.

“This is a big step for our kids, knowing they’ll be playing against academies linked to two of the strongest AFL clubs in Australia. It’s about exposure and giving them a real taste of the level they need to reach.”

The girls’ squad is scheduled to depart on the 16th of next month for a one-week camp, while the boys will travel on March 11.

While the camp is a standalone experience, it also forms part of a broader development pathway as Fiji builds towards later tournaments in the year, including the Pacific Cup in September.

Training has been ongoing not only in Suva but also in the West, with four West-based players continuing their preparation through sessions at the Lautoka Talent Academy.

Vakausausa confirms that tailored plans are in place to ensure consistency across regions, including for players returning to school.

“For our Western players, we have a coach taking the lead down there. For our Vanualevu-based boy, we’ve put together a detailed training programme and we’ll have a coach checking in regularly, especially with the tournament coming up soon.”

The Academy has also adopted a long-term development approach, integrating younger athletes into higher-level programmes earlier than usual.

While the camp is officially under-16, Fiji has included players as young as 12 and 13, particularly on the girls’ side.

One such player is 13-year-old Sherry, who will be in Class Eight this year and already has Oceania Cup experience with the Fiji team.

“We’re grooming these kids early so that by the time they reach the actual age-grade level for the Oceania Cup and Pacific Cup, they’re already mature in the sport.”

That strategy has already delivered results, with Fiji’s girls crowned back-to-back Oceania Cup champions, reinforcing confidence in the Academy’s development model.

“For us, this approach is working. We’re seeing the growth, the confidence, and most importantly, the results.”

With international exposure on the horizon and a strong pipeline of emerging talent, AFL Fiji continues to build momentum as it prepares the next generation to compete with the region’s best.

