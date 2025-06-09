Ramasi relishes chance to rub shoulders with 7s stars

[Source: File]

Henibua 7s rep Isoa Ramasi is embracing the rare opportunity to test himself against elite competition while sharing the same stage with some of the world’s top rugby sevens players at this year’s McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast 7s.

Beyond the physical challenge of facing quality opposition, the Nadroga Under 20 forward says the tournament offers priceless exposure and a chance to learn, observe and be inspired by players he one day hopes to line up alongside.

Ramasi reveals the road to this year’s tournament has not been smooth for the Henibua side, with the team facing a number of setbacks in the build up to the tournament.

Despite the challenges, their determination to compete never wavered.

“It was not an easy one for us leading up to the tournament. Sometimes our meals were not enough, but we held on. Now that I’m here and just sitting next to the Drua tent, I’m grateful that I get to see them and meet them as well.”

The Sautabu Navosa youngster says simply being in the same environment as the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua players is motivation enough, fueling his ambition to one day wear the same jersey.

“I’m happy just being here, seeing them up close. Hopefully one day I’ll be running alongside them.”

Ramasi believes tournaments like the Coral Coast 7s are critical for player development, stressing that the more game time he gets, the better he becomes and the greater his chances of being noticed and progressing further in the sport.

This marks Ramasi’s second appearance at the Coral Coast 7s, after featuring in the youth category last year.

The McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast 7s continues at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

