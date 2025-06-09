Psychologist strengthens Team Fiji’s mental game ahead of Palau

Peni Tove addressing Team Fiji Athletes [Source: Team Fiji/ Facebook]

Team Fiji athletes were given a timely boost ahead of the Pacific Mini Games with an insightful session led by qualified psychologist Peni Tove during the Team Fiji Assembly.

Tove, who engaged directly with the athletes, delivered a powerful message on the importance of safeguarding in sport, focusing on creating an environment where every athlete feels safe, respected, and supported—before and during the Games.

His session covered practical strategies for recognising and responding to safeguarding concerns, managing pressure and emotional challenges, and protecting mental well-being while striving for peak performance.

[Source: Team Fiji/ Facebook]

The emphasis was clear: mental strength must go hand in hand with physical preparation.

In line with Team Fiji’s holistic approach to athlete welfare, a dedicated safe space will be available during the Games at the accommodation.



[Source: Team Fiji/ Facebook]

This quiet zone is designed for athletes to reset their focus, release tension, and maintain a healthy mental balance throughout competition.

Tove’s contribution is a significant step in ensuring that Team Fiji competes not only with skill and determination but also with the confidence that their well-being is fully supported.

Meanwhile, the Mini Games start next Sunday in Koror, Palau.

The first batch of athletes will leave the country later this week.

