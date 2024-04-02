Pidcock hospitalised after fall ahead of Tour of Basque Country

[Source: Reuters]

British cyclist Tom Pidcock was taken to hospital after suffering a fall during a recon of the course ahead of the Tour of the Basque Country, his team Ineos Grenadiers said on Monday.

Pidcock, 24, has been withdrawn from the tour, the team said in a post on X.

The Yorkshire all-rounder won the men’s cross-country cycling event at the Tokyo Olympics, before winning the elite cross-country titles at the UCI Cyclo-Cross World Championships in 2022 and the UCI World Championships last year.

The Tour of the Basque Country kicks off on Monday and concludes on April 6.