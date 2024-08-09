Paris review ongoing says FRU

Fiji Rugby Union Chief Executive Rovereto Nayacalevu says there are a few more days left before they reach a conclusion on the Paris Olympics Fiji 7s report.

Nayacalevu confirms that discussions began on Wednesday with coach Osea Kolinisau in attendance to share his insights from the Paris experience.

He says once the review is finalized, the union will develop a strategic plan for the next four to five years.

“There are a couple of things being undertaken by our consultants and Gareth Baber is one of them so they are talking to, not only players but also some technical officials who are trying to see where we are, where we need to be and what needs to be done.”

Nayacalevu says the review will also assess Kolinisau’s current contract with decisions regarding its extension hinging on the review’s outcomes.

The CEO believes the men’s 7s team’s performance at the Paris Olympics was rated outstanding considering their resilience after 22 winless tournaments in the World Sevens Series.