Packers signing K Greg Joseph

[Source: Reuters]

Former Minnesota Vikings kicker Greg Joseph will stay in the NFC North and sign with the Green Bay Packers, his agent announced on social media Tuesday.

The one-year contract is worth up to $1.295 million, NFL Network reported.

Joseph, 29, “had other interests but liked this opportunity,” agent Brett Tessler wrote on Twitter.

Green Bay will have a kicking competition with Joseph, recently signed Jack Podlesny and incumbent Anders Carlson, who was inconsistent as a rookie in 2023.

Joseph is the Vikings’ record holder for the longest field goal (61 yards, in 2022) and most game-winning field goals (five in 2022). He made 24 of 30 field-goal attempts (80 percent) and 36 of 38 extra-point attempts (94.7 percent) last season, with a long kick of 54 yards.

Joseph has played for the Cleveland Browns (2018), Tennessee Titans (2019) and Vikings (2021-23). He has made 100 of 121 field-goal tries (82.6 percent) and 146 of 162 point-after tries (90.1 percent). He has delivered touchbacks on 71.3 percent of his kickoffs, including 80.9 percent in 2021.