O’Connell, Kamoe collect bronze

[Source: Oceania Tennis/Facebook]

The tennis mixed pair of William O’Connell and Tarani Kamoe have collected a bronze medal for Fiji at the 2023 Pacific Games.

The pair defeated Samoa’s Leon Soonalole and Annerly Georgopoulos in the third-place play-off by 6-4, 2-6, 11-9.

O’Connell and Kamoe earlier beat Papua New Guinea’s Abigail Tere-Apisah and Mathew Stubbings in the semi-final.

O’Connell will partner Storm Cornish in the men’s doubles final tomorrow.

In other sports, the Fiji Pearls have secured a spot in the semi-finals at the Pacific Games.

After three convincing wins in the pool stages, the Unaisi Rokoura-coached side will face either the Cook Islands or Papua New Guinea in the semi-finals on Friday.

Fiji defeated Norfolk Island 98-16 earlier today in their final pool match.

Meanwhile boxer, Aminiasi Saratibau lost to Australia’s number one amateur fighter, Callum Peters in the semi-final this afternoon.

This is Saratibau’s first loss in 18 bouts.