Morgan sails to first place

Team Fiji’s Sophia Morgan has started her sailing campaign on a fly as she managed to get first placing in both her races today.

The Lami-born won her first race beating her Australia and Tahiti counterparts who settled for second and third respectively.

In her second race, she again was place first in perfect 10-12 knot conditions.

Round robin races continue this week with the medal races to be held on Saturday.

The races were not held yesterday due to lack of wind.

