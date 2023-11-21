Fiji downs New Caledonia in basketball thriller

Pacific Games basketball fans were treated to the best game so far with Fiji and New Caledonia battling it out today.

The 68-66 win has put Fiji into the semifinals of the men’s basketball.

It was a great battle and the game lived up to expectations.

Article continues after advertisement

Nothing was separating the two sides at halftime with scores locked at 34-all at the break.

The locals backed Fiji throughout the match which really boosted the side.

Coach Laisiasa Puamau says they’ll take a well deserved two days rest and recover before returning for the semifinal.

Click Here for more on Pacific Games