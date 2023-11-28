16-year-old Naitasi wins silver

Lolohea Naitasi [Source: Team Fiji/ Facebook]

16-year-old Lolohea Naitasi has won a silver medal for Fiji in Taekwondo.

Naitasi lost to her Papua New Guinea opponent in the women’s 62kg category final but says just to win a medal at the Pacific Games is more than enough.

“As this is my first time representing Fiji and also at a very young age, it is a very good experience and I wish that could get a medal and I got it.”

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, Naitasi’s teammate Tanisha Chand also settled for silver in the women’s 46kg category final.

Boxer Elia Rokobuli won his second fight, defeating his opponent from Nauru via knockout.

The women’s beach volleyball team got their campaign off to a flying start with a 2-1 win over PNG in their pool match.

They will face the Solomon Islands in their second match at 9pm today.