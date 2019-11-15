Owens agrees to referee for free

Leading international rugby referee Nigel Owens has offered his whistle-blowing services for free in aid of a charity match in England.

Owens, who officiated in the All Blacks’ World Cup semifinal defeat to England last year, was approached on Twitter by someone who was involved in raising money for a young boy who “sadly lost his legs and arms to an horrific disease”.

The tweet asked how much it would cost to have him referee their game but Owens was only too happy to help out.

“It would cost you nothing at all for me to referee the game for the young lad. It would be an honour to so. Will DM you my contact to see if I can make it work,” the Welshman replied.

Owens, a veteran of more than 70 tests and two World Cups, has shown himself to be a rather generous person.

Just this week during a PRO14 match in Italy he gained huge kudos for offering his shirt to Glasgow Warriors player Petrus du Plessis to wipe blood from his forehead.