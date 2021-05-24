Only four paddlers for Team Fiji Va’a

Fiji Outrigger has had to cut down on the number of teams it plans to send for the Pacific Mini Games in Saipan.

Takia Outrigger coach Duane Reiher says they do not have enough finance to send a team to Northern Mariana Islands in June.

He says the pandemic and restrictions in place has also made it hard for them to organize fundraising events.

“There will only be two men and two women selected from those numbers. We are not sending any teams this time around because of the COVID situation because we don’t have time to prepare. Because it is a team sport, there are a lot of logistics and a lot of COVID restrictions involved.”

He says trials have been ongoing to select the best paddlers.

Only two men and women will head over to Saipan to compete in the v1 event.