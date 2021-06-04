Home

Olympics prep begins

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
June 8, 2021 1:17 pm
With only a few weeks remaining till the much anticipated 2020 Tokyo Games, preparation has kicked up a notch for Team Fiji.

Fiji is hoping to compete in six sports in the Sailing, Athletics, Karate, Rugby Sevens, Archery, Table Tennis and Swimming at the Olympics.

Of the six, only rugby and sailing have qualified for the July Games.

Team Fiji has sent some of the athletes abroad to attend training camps, competitions and Olympic qualifiers to secure their places at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, scheduled to start on 23 July 2021.

Eugene Vollmer and Banuve Tabakaucoro left for Brisbane last week for training and participation in local competitions in Queensland.

For Fiji swimmers Cheyenne Rova and Epeli Rabua, who left for Sydney last Saturday also to attend training camps in NSW.

Meanwhile, Karate Fiji’s prodigy, Tevita Tamanigaunatawamudu and his coach David Qiolevu also left on Saturday to travel to Paris, France for the Karate Qualification Tournament from 11th to 13th June.

The extended squads for the Rugby Sevens Men’s and Women’s teams also left for Queensland and will enter a 3-day quarantine while they wait for their COVID-19 tests.

After quarantine, both the teams will travel to Townsville, Queensland to compete in the PacificAus Sports Oceania Sevens event from 25th to the 27th of June.

This tournament will feature men’s and women’s teams from Australia, Fiji and New Zealand.

Judo’s Tevita Takayawa, who is based in Japan also travelled to Budapest, Hungary to secure an Olympic spot by competing in the Judo World Championships, which is the final qualifier for the

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games from 6-13 June.

