OFC Championship and Flying Fijians Test at HFC Stadium

The Fiji Football Association, Fiji Rugby Union and Fiji Sports Council have come to an agreement on hosting the OFC Women’s Nations Cup and the Test match between the Flying Fijians and Scotland.

There had been a double-booking for the HFC Bank Stadium for both events.

Fiji Football had originally secured the stadium from July 1st to 21st for the FIFA-sanctioned OFC Women’s Nations Cup.

However, FSC later confirmed a booking for FRU to host Scotland on July 12.

Following this, Fiji Football presented FRU with an option to ensure that both events could go ahead without any issues.

FFA proposed that the football tournament schedule be unchanged while allowing the rugby test match to take place on July 12, but under strict conditions.

OFC approved this arrangement on the condition that the stadium pitch is restored to football standards by July 14, with no visible rugby markings or damage.

