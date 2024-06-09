Oceania Athletics Championships comes to a close

[Source: Oceania Athletics/ Facebook]

The 2024 Oceania Athletics Championships came to an end yesterday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

In his closing speech, Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru acknowledged the performances and talents of athletes from around the region during the week-long competition.

Saukuru says the hard work, dedication and sportsmanship of the athletes is an inspiration while also crediting the tireless efforts of the organizers and officials to ensure the event ran smoothly.

“The Oceania Athletics Championships play a crucial role in fostering regional cooperation, promoting athletics excellence and strengthening ties between participating nations. This event does not only showcase the talent of our athletes but also promotes cultural exchange and has had a positive impact on Fiji’s local tourism and economy.”



The championships featured over 1100 participants from more than 22 countries across various divisions.