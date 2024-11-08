NPC President sees bright future for bodybuilding in Fiji

NPC Worldwide Federation President Moe ElMoussawi

NPC Worldwide Federation President Moe ElMoussawi is optimistic about the future of bodybuilding in Fiji as the Fiji Muscle Regional Tournament kicks off tomorrow at the Suva Civic Centre.

ElMoussawi described the event as a pivotal moment for the sport, expressing hopes that it will continue to grow in popularity and participation in the coming years.

“We’re bringing the second-ever NPC event to Suva with the aim of promoting bodybuilding and fitness among men and women.”

Currently, over 20 participants are registered, which ElMoussawi says is a promising start.

Reflecting on the program’s beginnings in New Zealand with only 10 participants, he noted that the number has since surged to over 200, demonstrating the potential for growth in Fiji as well.

The tournament, starting at 11 a.m., will feature categories like men’s bodybuilding, men’s classic, and men’s physique, as well as figure and bikini competitions.

Tickets will be available at the door for $25.