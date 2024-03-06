No confirmation on Fiji Sports Council CEO

[File Photo]

There is no confirmation on how soon the Fiji Sports Council will appoint its new chief executive.

Speaking to FBC Sports, Council chair Gilbert Vakalalabure reveals that for now, FSC is just focusing mainly on running its facilities across the country.

Vakalalabure, who has been acting as CEO since March last year, says the hiring of a new CEO will have to take the back burner for now.

“We have advertised for the post, and we are also trying to see whether we really have the money to pay for a new CEO. At the moment we don’t have any money, we are really struggling in regards to the funding of the running of the facilities and all those things.”

The Fiji Sports Council has 30 facilities across the country, most of which are in Suva, including the HFC Bank Stadium, Damodar City Aquatic Centre and the National Netball Centre.