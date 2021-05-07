No captain referral for Super Rugby Trans-Tasman

The golden point rule and captain’s referral law will not be used in the trans-Tasman Super Rugby tournament which starts on Friday.

However, the dropped Golden Point system – which awarded victory for the first team to score points in a 10-minute period of extra time, will return for the June 19 final though.

New Zealand Rugby and their Australian counterparts have both agreed to retain replacements for red-carded players and goal-line drop-outs in the Trans-Tasman competition.

Goal-line drop-outs – introduced in Super Rugby AU last year – replace the traditional 22m drop-out after an attacking player is held up or knocks the ball on in the in-goal area.

Speaking to One News NZ Rugby head of high performance Mike Anthony says statistics from Super Rugby Aotearoa indicate the goal-line drop-out has achieved its purpose of speeding up the game and getting the ball back in play more quickly than a five meter scrum.

Red-carded players will also be able to be replaced after 20 minutes, retaining the rule change introduced in Super Rugby Aotearoa last year.

Super Rugby Trans-Tasman kicks off on Friday with the Highlanders hosting Super Rugby AU champions Reds in Dunedin at 7:05pm.