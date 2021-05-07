Home

Sports

No captain referral for Super Rugby Trans-Tasman

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
May 10, 2021 5:15 pm
[Damian McKenzie.Source:TVNZ]

The golden point rule and captain’s referral law will not be used in the trans-Tasman Super Rugby tournament which starts on Friday.

However, the dropped Golden Point system – which awarded victory for the first team to score points in a 10-minute period of extra time, will return for the June 19 final though.

New Zealand Rugby and their Australian counterparts have both agreed to retain replacements for red-carded players and goal-line drop-outs in the Trans-Tasman competition.

Article continues after advertisement

Goal-line drop-outs – introduced in Super Rugby AU last year – replace the traditional 22m drop-out after an attacking player is held up or knocks the ball on in the in-goal area.

Speaking to One News NZ Rugby head of high performance Mike Anthony says statistics from Super Rugby Aotearoa indicate the goal-line drop-out has achieved its purpose of speeding up the game and getting the ball back in play more quickly than a five meter scrum.

Red-carded players will also be able to be replaced after 20 minutes, retaining the rule change introduced in Super Rugby Aotearoa last year.

The dropped Golden Point system will return for the June 19 final though.

Super Rugby Trans-Tasman kicks off on Friday with the Highlanders hosting Super Rugby AU champions Reds in Dunedin at 7:05pm.

 

 

