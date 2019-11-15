Waqa-Paul to make a comeback

Alesi Waqa-Paul is ready to make a comeback as she prepares to don the national netball jumper for the World Cup in 2023.

After sustaining a major injury at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, Waqa-Paul was in a dilemma on whether to return.

Known for her energetic vibe on the court, the mother of two has not given up just yet.

Being sidelined for almost a year, Waqa-Paul says her big break is a re-call to the Fiji Pearls once again.

“I have been called back into the squad and as a veteran player, yes I will do my best and show good examples to the little ones that are coming up. My main aim too is to bring Fiji Netball to the ranking it once was.”

Alesi Waqa- Paul has played 68 tests for the Fiji Pearls with 2 gold medals from the Pacific Games.