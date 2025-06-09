Vaturova books spot in Vanua Shield final

Coming in as underdogs to the Crest Fiji Secondary School’s Netball Championship, Vaturova Koroalau High School under 19 from Vanua Levu pulled off an impressive victory to beat Lelean Memorial School 19-15 in the Vanua Shield semi-final.

Team captain Leniana Dibe says the win was a special one for the side, having travelled a long way to Suva to compete.

She says the side has been training hard over the past few weeks for the championship, and to be able to qualify for the final is a huge achievement in itself.

“First of all, we give back the glory to God for giving us the strength to be able to achieve the win. We thank all our parents and teachers who have been behind the team in our preparation and during this championship. Looking to the finals, I believe we have what it takes to take the Vanua Shield back to Vanua Levu.”

She dedicated their win to their parents, who have been their pillar of support throughout the tournament.

They will face Nasikawa Vision College in the final this afternoon.

