Vakamoce adapts winning program to boost Fiji Pearls

[Source: Jioweli Vakamoce/ Facebook]

Following his success with the National Men’s netball team, Coach Jioweli Vakamoce is now applying some of the same training methods to the Fiji Pearls.

As the interim coach for the women’s team, Vakamoce has designed a new program based on the successful one used with the men.

The program aims to improve the fitness, skills, and performance of the Pearls as they work towards their goals.

Article continues after advertisement

“We’ve tested that for the men, and it worked. So we are hoping that it will work for the women’s team. Everyone is hoping for the best, and I’m hoping that it will motivate the girls to do better.”

Vakamoce also emphasizes his expectations for improvement.

Vakamoce coached the national men’s side that won the 2024 Men’s Netball Nations Series in Singapore.