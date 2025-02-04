Three-year-wait pays off for Pearls debutant

Alisi Neisulu in action. [Photo Credit: Netball Fiji]

Eighteen-year-old Alisi Neisulu is preparing to debut for the Fiji Pearls this month at the PacificAus Sports Netball Series in Brisbane.

A Year 13 student at Adi Cakobau School, Neisulu balances her studies with her netball career.

Being the youngest member of the Fiji Pearls, she is now reaping the rewards of a dream that started in 2022.

Article continues after advertisement



[Photo Credit: Netball Fiji]

Neisulu says she is grateful that all her hard work is finally paying off.

“I’m so grateful for this opportunity, it’s been three long hard years, I’ve been in the extended squad since 2022, when I was in form 4, it’s a challenge especially when everyone in the squad is much older than you, for me to cope mentally and physically is tough.”

The Pearls will take on Samoa on February 17, Scotland on February 18, Tonga on February 19, Papua New Guinea on February 20 and First Nations Australia on February 21.

The PacificAus Sports Netball series will be held in Brisbane from the 17th to the 22nd of next month at Brisbane’s Nissan Arena.