Taurua says this is just the beginning to working hard

Noeline Taurua has been made a dame for her part in the Silver Ferns’ Netball World Cup success.

Taurua says that triumph was only the start of her contribution to the sport in New Zealand.

The Ferns stunned the world in Liverpool in July, knocking off hosts England in the semifinals, then edging defending champions Australia in the decider, a little over a year after they hit rock bottom when they failed to win a medal at the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.

Taurua’s appointment as head coach last August was undeniably the catalyst for that dramatic turnaround, and she said it was an amazing feeling to be recognized in the New Year Honours, even if she did have some reservations.

“I feel like maybe my work is just beginning…” Hear from Dame Noeline Taurua on being awarded her Damehood in the New Year’s Honours 👏 pic.twitter.com/AGzEboM7Ul — Silver Ferns (@SilverFernsNZ) December 30, 2019

Taurua admitted she is quite uncomfortable about it, mainly because she acknowledges so many other people in the sport who have committed their lives and been involved for such a longer period of time than she has and who equally need to be acknowledged.

She adds that it just the start of working hard.