Suva Netball suspends all meets

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
March 23, 2020 12:33 pm

The Suva Netball Association is suspending its 2020 opening knockout competition in accordance with the advisory from the Fijian Government to suspend all public gatherings.

The Suva Netball committee has also decided to suspend all scheduled activities and meetings of the association.

This decision will be reviewed upon the advice from relevant authorities in due time and update their member clubs.

Article continues after advertisement

The association is also advising its members to keep safe and take precautionary measures.

