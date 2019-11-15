Home

Qalo set sight on Fiji Pearl center position

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
October 19, 2020 2:18 pm

Punjas Stingray Captain Alisi Qalo knows booking a spot in the final 12-member Fiji Pearls squad will not be easy.

The 24-year-old is gunning for the centre position which is also being contested by veteran Pearl Vaiti Waqatabu.

Qalo says having a positive mindset is crucial while on the court.

“For me personally Vaiti is a very hard competitor and it very hard to get around her. But I have to be in a positive mind and bring on my A-game.”

Despite having their first game to the Digicel Flames last Saturday in the Digicel Punjas 2020 Netball Reset Championship, Qalo and the Stingrays are working hard to be part of the Pearls extended squad.

