Pearls strengthen bond ahead of series

[Source: Netball Fiji/Facebook]

Fiji Pearls coach Una Rokoura says that the primary purpose of last week’s one-week camp was to strengthen team connections and bonding as they continue training.

She explained that the camp aimed to bring the team together, focusing on enhancing their bond particularly across different areas of the court.

Rokoura noted that the camp was successful, with players learning to appreciate small details and by the end of the week, there was a significant improvement in team connection and bonding.

The coach also highlighted that a key focus was improving their through-court play, especially in terms of attack.

The team departs for Brisbane on Friday to participate in the PacificAus Sports Netball Series.

The Pearls will open their campaign against Singapore next Monday, followed by matches against Samoa on Tuesday, the Australian All Nations team on Wednesday, Tonga Tala on Thursday and Namibia on Friday.

The matches will be LIVE on FBC 2.