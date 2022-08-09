Pearls back on the court

[File Photo]

After an intensive World Cup qualifiers event two weeks ago, the Fiji Pearls are back on the court.

The team will be part of Fast5 netball exhibition matches on Saturday at the Vodafone Arena which includes two Australian-based teams- Sunshine Coast Lightening and the Adelaide Thunderbirds.

Pearls coach Una Rokoura says the exhibition match comes at the right time as the Pearls continue their World Cup campaign.

“You know three months of high intense training leading up to the qualifiers and once that we have completed that, the girls are taking a break right now and having this engagement program its come at the right time”

The Fast5 is faster, fun and has more scoring opportunities which Rokoura believes will be good for the girls.

“It’s fast 5 we all know it’s exciting, it’s about speed it’s about fitness and it’s about having fun on the court and i remember the last time Fiji played fast 5 was in 2011, when we participated in the fast 5 in Liverpool and like I said its come at the right time for us”

The first match is between the Fiji Mens’ Selection at 1:30pm followed by a combined teams match where the Fiji Pearls selection will team up with Sunshine Coast and Adelaide Thunderbirds players.

Both games will be shown LIVE on FBC Sports channel.