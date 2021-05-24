Netball Fiji plans to host super club competition

Netball Fiji hopes to host a super club competition later this month to kick start the 2022 season.

With the lack of international competition, Netball Fiji President, RubyAnn Sorovaki says they are looking for other avenues to ensure the Fiji Pearls earn some game time.

She says testing times for the Federation is ahead as players will need to come in prepared.

“We are looking at a super club concept because a couple of districts have not had games, so it’s harder to put the districts together, but clubs have started training so it’s easier to get those athletes together and the club management to oversee their participation. So a Super club concept for our current squad to play.”

The second super club competition will be scheduled for next month before Netball Fiji selects the final squad for World Cup qualifiers.