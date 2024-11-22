Fiji men's netball ready for Singapore tournament

[Source: Netball Fiji / Facebook]

Netball Fiji chief executive Vivian Koster has noted the commitment and effort put in by the men’s team and has called them “incredible” as they continue with their training ahead of next month’s Nations Cup in Singapore.

Koster says the team is excited to compete internationally as their last outing was on home soil in 2004.

She says the hype has started to build in the team.

“They have been in training for most of the year and so initially we were going to host a tournament here and we had invited two regional countries to come in and play us and so they had gotten into training for that unfortunately we had to cancel that event because the teams had to pull out for various reasons and so we were very fortunate to get the Singapore invitation and such a timely invitation at that.”

The Netball Fiji boss goes on to say that despite their commitments and busy schedules, the squad continues to focus on their preparations as they will try for a top spot in the tournament.

The side will depart our shores next Friday and will meet England in their first match.