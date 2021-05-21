Home

Netball

National netters need to be ready: Sorovaki

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
June 2, 2021 4:17 pm

National netball squad members need to be on their best form once things normalizes.

Netball Fiji President, RubyAnn Sorovaki, says competition plans will be in full flight when restrictions are lifted.

She says the netters need to be working on their fitness following the training program set out by national coach Jenny Brazel.

“The squad is quite aware of Netball Fiji’s plan to be able to compete when the opportunity arises, when lockdown ends and the restrictions lifted. So, with this in mind, they have to be on their toes.”

Agility and footwork programs have been provided for the netters to practice in confined spaces.

