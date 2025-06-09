Men’s netball continues to gain momentum

[Source: Netball Fiji/Facebook]

Men’s netball is continuing to build momentum in Fiji, with stronger competition and greater involvement from young players highlighting the sport’s steady growth.

Suva men’s head coach Myron Williams says the standard has improved year after year as more associations invest in developing their men’s programmes.

Williams, whose Suva side is defending both the Open Men’s and Under-23 titles at the Empire Star Central Rally, says the team’s focus has been on retaining its titles while improving its attacking structures and patience in possession.

He says the revival of the Central Rally has also provided another important platform for players to test themselves against stronger opposition.

Article continues after advertisement

“The competition for the men gradually increases year after year because the associations are developing men’s netball in their own associations.”

That growth is also being reflected at the school level, with secondary school players now featuring alongside senior athletes.

Williams says Suva’s youngest player is just 17, providing a clear indication of the pathway emerging for young men in the sport.

For Williams, the increasing participation and quality of competition can only benefit the future of men’s netball in Fiji.

“It’s just nice to see the quality of netball grow year after year.”

The Mpaisa netball rally will commence on the 29th in Lautoka.