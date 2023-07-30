Lutua credits defense for win

[Source: Netball Fiji/ Facebook]

Fiji Pearls Captain Maria Lutu commends her team’s exceptional defense against Zimbabwe in Game two of the Netball World in Cape Town, South Africa.

Coach Una Rokoura’s reminder to focus on their own job proved effective, resulting in a shift in momentum after the half-time break.

Lutua says when they returned from the break the players came out stronger as they pushed for the victory.

“Focus on our own job and make sure we keep our centre passes and if there’s a turnover we keep that and bring it to our shooters safely.”

Lutua highlights the crucial role played by their defenders in keeping the opponents at bay.



The Fiji Pearls will face Australia at 7pm, and the live action can be watched on the FBC Sports HD Channel.