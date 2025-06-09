Lautoka to host International Netball Festival

INF NZ team

Netball enthusiasts in the western division will have plenty to look forward to next month as teams from Australia and New Zealand travel to Lautoka for an International Netball Festival.

The four-day event will take place at the All Purpose Courts, bringing together overseas visitors and some of Fiji’s top local clubs, including Rising Stars, Lomaiviti, Coastal Magic, and several others.

The festival will feature a full slate of age-grade competitions, with teams competing in the Under-13, Under-15, and Under-18 divisions.

Events of this kind often serve as valuable development platforms, giving young Fijian players exposure to high-level international competition while strengthening ties with netball communities across the Pacific.

Action will get underway at 8.30 am on Friday, 12 December, with matches continuing through Saturday and Monday.

The tournament will conclude on Tuesday, 16 December, with the semi-finals and finals deciding the champions in each age group.

Organizers say the festival is expected to boost local participation, provide an economic lift for Lautoka, and showcase the growing strength of netball in Fiji.

