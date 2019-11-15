Home

Netball

Government still committed to hosting netball youth cup

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
July 30, 2020 4:21 pm
The Fijian Government stands firm on its commitment to all sporting tournaments. [File Photo]

The Fijian Government stands firm on its commitment to all sporting tournaments.

This assurance was given in parliament today by the Minister for Youth and Sports Parveen Bala.

The minister was responding to questions raised by Opposition Whip Lynda Tabuya on the postponement of the 2021 Netball World Youth Cup which was scheduled to be held in Suva in June next year.

Article continues after advertisement

Given that the Youth World Cup is one of the most anticipated events for young netters, Tabuya questioned the Ministry’s commitment to such events.

“Under segment 6 which is the Netball Youth World Cup, it has been postponed because of COVID-19 Fiji was supposed to host it next year in June 2021 as we know there are a lot of young girls that aspire for netball and is still the biggest sport for girls in Fiji. What is the Ministry’s commitment for this tournament Minister?”

Bala says the Government is ready to step in when the time comes to host such tournaments.

“Thank You Mr Chairman, is committed to Netball Fiji in preparation and of hosting when the time is right.”

Bala also cleared the air on the allocation of one million dollars in the 2020/21 budget, saying it is for the Tokyo Olympic Games alone.

At the present time, there is no funding for overseas tours or hosting international tournaments in the 2020/21 budget.

