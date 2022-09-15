Four games for Fiji Pearls next month

The Fiji Pearls will be featuring in the PacificAus Sports Netball Series in the Sunshine Coast in Australia next month.

Under the PacificAus Sports program and funded by the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, the series will run from October 16 to 21 at USC Stadium in Sippy Downs, Queensland.

The series, which was held for the first time in March, showcases the skills, talent and athleticism of Pacific netball athletes, and aims to provide high-level competition for Fiji, Papua New Guinea, Samoa and Tonga.

The four countries last competed in July during the Oceania Netball World Cup Qualifiers in Suva where Tonga and Fiji qualified for the 2023 Netball World Cup.

Netball Australia Executive General Manager Strategy Glenn Turnor says they’re committed to promoting netball excellence and strengthening linkages with their Pacific neighbors to grow the game.