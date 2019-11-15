Former Pearl center on a comeback

Former Fiji Pearl centre Vaiti Waqatabu will do the hard yards to earn her place in the national side for the 2023 Netball World Cup.

The 33-year-old former Fijiana rugby rep has been called back to be part of the Pearls squad as they prepare for the upcoming season.

After failing to make the squad in the 2015 Netball World, Waqatabu says she used this as a motivation to keep working hard.

Waqatabu says she will be banking on her experience as she prepares for the task ahead.

“I am assuming that there will be a lot of competition, especially from the young girls in the Under-21 that made the last World Cup. They will come out firing as for me personally I am banking on my experience.”

The Rewasa, Ra lass took a leap in her sporting career by switching to rugby in 2016, but this didn’t take away her love of netball.