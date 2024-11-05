First international test in 20 years

Fiji Men’s Netball side

The Fiji Men’s Netball team will be competing in their first-ever international Test match since 2004 in Singapore next month.

Head coach Jioweli Vakamoce named his final 12-member side yesterday.

The side has been training for the past 12 weeks, and recently had a training session at the famous Sigatoka Sand Dunes, where Vakamoce says they focused on agility and speed.

“So two weeks ago we had our sand dunes session, which was the eighth week, and the end of phase two of our training schedule. And we just wanted concentrate on agility and their endurance.”

According to Vakamoce, Fiji last competed in an international Test match back in 2004 during the Oceania Championship, and they are excited to break the 20-year drought.

The Singapore Tour will be held from December 2nd to the 8th.